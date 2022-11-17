Overview of Dr. Veronica Socas, MD

Dr. Veronica Socas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Socas works at Bradenton Women's Care in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.