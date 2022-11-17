Dr. Veronica Socas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Socas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Socas, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronica Socas, MD
Dr. Veronica Socas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Socas works at
Dr. Socas' Office Locations
Bradenton Women's Care2902 59th St W Ste M, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 761-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first visited Dr. Socas because my Primary doctor recommended I undergo a cystoscopy procedure due to some test results. Dr. Socas was recommended to me by a friend. I had not realized that an OB/GYN physician could perform a cystosocopy. I was also looking for an OB/GYN at the same time, so Dr. Socas fit my needs. Since that first visit about 3 -4 yrs ago, Dr. Socas has continued to be my OB/GYN practioner. She is outstanding. Dr. Socas is gentle, caring and patient. Beyond those personal characteristics, she is also very knowledgeable, thorough and offers very clear explanations. I no longer 'dread' those OB/GYN yearly exams!
About Dr. Veronica Socas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
Dr. Socas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Socas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Socas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Socas has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Socas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Socas speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Socas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Socas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Socas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.