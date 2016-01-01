Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veronica Sosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronica Sosa, MD
Dr. Veronica Sosa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Sosa works at
Dr. Sosa's Office Locations
Arrhythmia Consultants of Milwaukeesc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 550, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-8780
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Veronica Sosa, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1356389258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa works at
Dr. Sosa has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.