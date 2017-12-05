Overview of Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD

Dr. Veronica Zaharia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zaharia works at Veronica Zaharia MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.