Overview of Dr. Veronika Romashova, MD

Dr. Veronika Romashova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Romashova works at Os Harmony Acupuncture PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.