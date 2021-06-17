Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD
Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Head and Neck Cancer Multispecialty Clinic145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-5941
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable very friendly a doctor that explains every option and listens to the patient
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043629231
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
- University of British Columbia - Canada (GME)
- McGill University (SOM)
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.