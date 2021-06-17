See All Otolaryngologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD

Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Cheung works at Spectrum Health Head and Neck Cancer Multispecialty Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Head and Neck Cancer Multispecialty Clinic
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 4100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-5941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dysphagia
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Dysphagia
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043629231
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
    Residency
    • University of British Columbia - Canada (GME)
    Medical Education
    • McGill University (SOM)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronique Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung works at Spectrum Health Head and Neck Cancer Multispecialty Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cheung’s profile.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

