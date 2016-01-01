Dr. Veronique Jotterand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jotterand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronique Jotterand, MD
Dr. Veronique Jotterand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Veronique H. Jotterand MD A Medical Corp.2865 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-2020
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and German
- 1083636187
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Laval University
- Sir Mb Davis Jewish Genl Ho
- University Of Montreal / Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jotterand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jotterand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jotterand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jotterand has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jotterand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jotterand speaks French and German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jotterand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jotterand.
