Dr. Veronique Sebastian, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronique Sebastian, MD
Dr. Veronique Sebastian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations
Sebastian PC13321 N Meridian Ave Ste 104, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-5801
- 2 5929 N May Ave Ste 401, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 843-0374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful
About Dr. Veronique Sebastian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740371129
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Sebastian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.