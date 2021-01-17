Dr. Veroushka Ballester Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballester Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veroushka Ballester Vargas, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6106
ColumbiaDoctors Riverdale3050 Corlear Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (212) 305-6106
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Excellent physician. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen and answer questions.
- Hepatology
- English
- Mayo Clinic|University of Puerto Rico Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
