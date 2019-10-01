Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deorosan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD
Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Deorosan works at
Dr. Deorosan's Office Locations
1
Office4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (866) 592-2199
2
Deorosan Professional Medical1045 W Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 115, Gardena, CA 90247 Directions (323) 779-2800
3
Los Angeles Office5230 Pacific Concourse Dr Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 504-3084Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of th best MD I've ever been to. And I have been to quite a few in my lifetime she is an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Verretta Deorosan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104997683
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine-Va Med Ctr|University Calif Irvine Mc
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System|VA Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
