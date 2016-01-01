Dr. Veslav Stecevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stecevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veslav Stecevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veslav Stecevic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Dr. Stecevic works at
Locations
Endscopic Solutions PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 370, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-2621
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 442-0800
- 3 850 W Baraga Ave Ste 32, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 449-3680
Carlos A Godoy M D P C17920 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 625-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Mclaren Oakland
- UP Health System - Marquette
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Veslav Stecevic, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Lithuanian and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wm Beaumont Hosp, Gastroenterology Wm Beaumont Hosp, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stecevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stecevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stecevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stecevic works at
Dr. Stecevic has seen patients for Nausea, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stecevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stecevic speaks Lithuanian and Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stecevic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stecevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stecevic, there are benefits to both methods.