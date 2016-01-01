Overview

Dr. Veslav Stecevic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus



Dr. Stecevic works at Endscopic Solutions PC in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI, Marquette, MI and Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.