Dr. Vesna Skul, MD
Overview
Dr. Vesna Skul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Skul works at
Locations
Comprehensive Center for Women's Medicine, LLC1 E Delaware Pl Apt 34J, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 435-1150
Vesna V Skul, MD, FACP100 E Walton St # 400, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 435-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduled an appointment with ease and was the center of Dr Skul’s attention for the entire timeframe. I left feeling like I was her only concern ~ she was very thorough in her review of my records and proactive about my future care.
About Dr. Vesna Skul, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Serbian
- 1134223852
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skul works at
Dr. Skul speaks Croatian and Serbian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Skul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skul.
