Dr. Vianka Delgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vianka Delgado, MD
Dr. Vianka Delgado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.
Dr. Delgado's Office Locations
Optum Primary Care2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 850, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 871-2717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palmas Clinic7444 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 626-0066
Palmas Clinic7901 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 626-0066
Optum Primary Care7756 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 626-0066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vianka Delgado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
