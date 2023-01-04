See All General Dentists in Champaign, IL
Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL. 

Dr. Babbar works at Aspen Dental in Champaign, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Colin, DDS
Dr. Jeffrey Colin, DDS
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Alex Wright, DMD
Dr. Alex Wright, DMD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, DMD
Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, DMD
4.7 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1902 N Prospect Ave, Champaign, IL 61822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-1214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bleeding Gums
Broken Tooth
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bleeding Gums
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Recement of Temporary Crown Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Babbar?

    Jan 04, 2023
    I am pretty regular with my visits with my dentist and since my dentist retired, I was looking for a new Dentist. I happen to visit Dr. Vibha Babbar, she is the most amazing doctor I have seen. She is very friendly, greets, jokes while being very professional. she took time to answer all my questions. She took her time to look at my xrays and explained them to me. Also, she took time to examine and clean my teeth. In my past experience, dentists used to spend less than a minute with me. But visiting her, changed my view about dentists. And, I got to know she is an implantologists and so I referred my mom to her as she needs one. Best Dental Experience ever.
    Angie — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Babbar to family and friends

    Dr. Babbar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Babbar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD.

    About Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588174007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vibha Babbar, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.