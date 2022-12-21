Dr. Vibha Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vibha Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vibha Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
1
Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 537-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Littleton22 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-4700Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Carrollton4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
During the visit, Dr Thomas treated with great care and she is highly knowledgable.
About Dr. Vibha Thomas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801004825
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Austin College
Dr. Thomas speaks Hindi.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
