Overview of Dr. Vibhav Rangarajan, MD

Dr. Vibhav Rangarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Rangarajan works at Piedmont Heart Institute Interventional Cardiology Buckhead in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.