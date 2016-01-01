Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD
Overview of Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD
Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
Vibhay Prasad MD150 Via Merida Ste 1401, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (805) 254-3852
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vibhay Prasad, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1447284948
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
