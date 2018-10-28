Dr. Vibitha Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vibitha Mani, MD
Overview of Dr. Vibitha Mani, MD
Dr. Vibitha Mani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mani's Office Locations
-
1
Integris Family Care Council Crossings9417 N Council Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 Directions (405) 470-2590
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mani?
She was really nice and helpful. She always cared for us and was really good.
About Dr. Vibitha Mani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1558705285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mani works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.