Overview of Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD

Dr. Vickas Khemsara, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Khemsara works at Summit Eye Care in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.