Dr. Vic Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vic Osborne, MD
Overview of Dr. Vic Osborne, MD
Dr. Vic Osborne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Osborne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Osborne's Office Locations
-
1
Citrus Valley Health Partners / Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 200, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
-
2
Chino14375 Pipeline Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 517-3885
-
3
Foothills Infectious Disease Medical Group Inc.935 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 621-3425
-
4
Orthopaedic Medical Group & Athletic Rehabilitation Center Inc.1050 Lakes Dr Ste 100, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborne?
If you listen to him and his staff you will have a good outcome, the excercises and orders aren't easy to follow but the results are worth it, I highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Vic Osborne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659317733
Education & Certifications
- University Md School Med
- University Of Southern California School Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Pomona College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborne works at
Dr. Osborne has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Joint Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osborne speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.