Overview of Dr. Vic Osborne, MD

Dr. Vic Osborne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Osborne works at Emanate Medical Group in West Covina, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Claremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Joint Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.