Overview of Dr. Vic Oyas, MD

Dr. Vic Oyas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.



Dr. Oyas works at Havasu Rainbow Pediatrics in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.