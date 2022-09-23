Overview of Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD

Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Yale Medicine - Eye Center in Stratford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.