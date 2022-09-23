Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD
Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Surgery Associates LLC495 HAWLEY LN, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 785-2020
-
2
New Haven Office46 Prince St Ste 404, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Very thorough, very accurate, very professional. I would never go to another doctor. Took away all the fear of not understanding what was the eye redness but his diagnosis was spot on and his explanation of the issues were amazing.
About Dr. Vicente Diaz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114190154
Education & Certifications
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Yale Sch Med-Yale New Haven Hosp
- New York Hosp/Cornell
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.