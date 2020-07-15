Dr. Vicente Trapani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trapani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicente Trapani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vicente Trapani, MD
Dr. Vicente Trapani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Dr. Trapani's Office Locations
Pccc of Volusia LLC1055 N Dixie Fwy Ste 1, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 423-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listened, questioned, made recommendation-follow up in a month. Hope it works for me.
About Dr. Vicente Trapani, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1710975073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trapani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trapani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trapani has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trapani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trapani speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapani.
