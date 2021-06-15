Dr. Chalian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicken Chalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vicken Chalian, MD
Dr. Vicken Chalian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomington, IL.
Dr. Chalian works at
Dr. Chalian's Office Locations
Fransen and Kulb Urology Ltd.1401 Eastland Dr Ste B, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 663-9424
Advocate Medical Group1304 Franklin Ave, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Carle Eureka Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Warner Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite Dr. He is funny and kind. Helps to make you feel relaxed.
About Dr. Vicken Chalian, MD
- Urology
- English, Armenian
- 1871529594
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalian has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalian speaks Armenian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.