Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD
Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Medical Branch Division Of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
1
Glendale1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 638-9745Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Comprehensive Health for All Fertility Med Grp Inc5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1904, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 525-3377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sepilian is amazing. Very personable and caring. Impressed by his professionalism.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Texas Medical Branch Division Of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Sepilian speaks Arabic and Spanish.
