Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with Texas Medical Branch Division Of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Dr. Sepilian works at Vicken Sepilian, MD in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 638-9745
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Health for All Fertility Med Grp Inc
    5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1904, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 525-3377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Spine Disorders
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility
Cervical Spine Disorders
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528199627
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Medical Branch Division Of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicken Sepilian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepilian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sepilian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sepilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepilian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepilian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

