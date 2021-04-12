Dr. Vicki Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vicki Allen, MD
Dr. Vicki Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates4001 Long Prairie Rd Ste 150, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen is absolutely amazing! I have been a patient of this practice since I moved to Flower Mound in 1999. Dr. Rose delivered both of my children who are now 19 and 16. When Dr. Rose passed away (which has been quite some time now), I began seeing Dr. Allen. Just last Wednesday, April 7th 2021, she performed my laparoscopic hysterectomy which went extremely well. I am so amazed how well I am doing after just 4 days. Dr. Allen is a fantastic doctor as is the staff at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Flower Mound. I don't understand some of these other reviews as I have always had a wonderful experience with this practice. I highly recommend Dr. Allen and this group of doctors.
About Dr. Vicki Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932195831
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Medical School
- Abilene Christian
