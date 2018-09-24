Dr. Vicki Anakwenze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anakwenze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Anakwenze, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicki Anakwenze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Anakwenze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Victorian Care Medical Center600 W Manchester Ave Ste 3, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (310) 677-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anakwenze?
Dr. Anakwenze..110%...ofc wait time 3....staff kind of tacky and ghetto...unprofessional like a movie theatre snack area...
About Dr. Vicki Anakwenze, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992986947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anakwenze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anakwenze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anakwenze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anakwenze works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anakwenze. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anakwenze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anakwenze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anakwenze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.