Dr. Vicki Carr, MD is a Dermatologist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Carr works at Spring Dermatology - Parent in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.