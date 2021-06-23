Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD is a Dermatologist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Chavin works at
Locations
-
1
Vicki A Chavin, MD223 Walnut St Ste 4, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 872-6862
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavin?
My husband and I have been seeing Dr.Chavin since she began her practice. We moved over 45 miles away but continue to make the trip to see her. She’s top notch in our book!
About Dr. Vicki Chavin, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245236389
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavin works at
Dr. Chavin has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.