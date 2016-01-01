See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Green Valley, AZ
Dr. Vicki Greiff, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vicki Greiff, MD

Dr. Vicki Greiff, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Greiff works at Banner - University Medical Center in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Back Pain and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greiff's Office Locations

    Banner - University Medical Center
    1141 S La Canada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-3030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Back Pain
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Insomnia
Back Pain
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Insomnia
Back Pain
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bursitis
Cough
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Fever
Headache
Migraine
Rash
Vertigo
Acidosis
Ataxia
Bedsores
Boil
Bunion
Gout
Hives
Polyuria
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sepsis
Shingles
Tinnitus
Tremor
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Vicki Greiff, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1568441566
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicki Greiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greiff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greiff works at Banner - University Medical Center in Green Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Greiff’s profile.

    Dr. Greiff has seen patients for Insomnia, Back Pain and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

