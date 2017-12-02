Overview of Dr. Vicki Hom, MD

Dr. Vicki Hom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hom works at Oshiro Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.