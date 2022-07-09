See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD

Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Lovings works at Meyer, Day & Lovings in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meyer, Day & Lovings
    5855 Bremo Rd Ste 302, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 456-1464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2022
    Dr.Lovings has taken care of me (21) from birth, and also my 3 other siblings. She’s practically like family, very trustworthy, and loving like a mother to her child
    Daijah Harris — Jul 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD
    About Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD

    Pediatrics
    40 years of experience
    English
    1083675201
    Education & Certifications

    Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicki Lovings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovings works at Meyer, Day & Lovings in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lovings’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

