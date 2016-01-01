Dr. Vicki Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vicki Rhodes, MD
Overview of Dr. Vicki Rhodes, MD
Dr. Vicki Rhodes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations
Sheridan Children's Healthcare Services of VA7603 Forest Ave Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6680
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Vicki Rhodes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457329765
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Reg Med Center|St Joseph's Hospital and M C
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
