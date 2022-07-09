See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wayne St University|Wayne State University

Dr. Schnell works at SGF Houston in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SGF Houston
    1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2100, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4021
  2. 2
    SGF Houston
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1180, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 985-1748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2022
    We have been with Dr. Schnell since 2014. She is very personable, honest, and absolutely amazing. She is very professional and does everything possible to help couples achieve their dream of having a family. We are so lucky to have Dr. Schnell in our lives.
    Jennifer Simotas — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD
    About Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669458881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne St University|Wayne State University
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vicki Schnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

