Dr. Vicki Steen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vicki Steen, MD
Dr. Vicki Steen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Steen works at
Dr. Steen's Office Locations
Women's Health & Wellness77 Starbrush Circle, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Steen is incredibly knowledgeable on all of my issues. She takes time to explain any treatments or suggestions, unlike most others. I’d recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Vicki Steen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982638201
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steen works at
Dr. Steen has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Steen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steen.
