Dr. Vickie Mixon Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Vickie Mixon Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Locations
Vickie M. Brown840 W Thomas St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly and professional. I liked Dr. Brown. She offered several alternatives before initiating a prescription. Am satisfied and will return. The wait for my appointment was for approximately 30 minutes.
About Dr. Vickie Mixon Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952398273
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mixon Brown has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mixon Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
