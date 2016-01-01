See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Vickie Driver, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vickie Driver, DPM

Dr. Vickie Driver, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. 

Dr. Driver works at Inova Wound Healing Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Leesburg, VA and Annandale, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Driver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Wound Healing Center- Fair Oaks
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 664-8025
  2. 2
    Inova Wound Healing Center
    2501 Parkers Ln, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 664-8020
  3. 3
    Leesburg Pt & Sports Med, Inc
    44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 118, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 664-8025
  4. 4
    Inova Wound Healing Center
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 180, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 876-2710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vickie Driver, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558397190
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

