Overview of Dr. Vickie Hug, MD

Dr. Vickie Hug, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Hug works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.