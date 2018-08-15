See All Pediatricians in Hampton, VA
Dr. Vickie Motley, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vickie Motley, MD

Dr. Vickie Motley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Motley works at ABC Pediatrics in Hampton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Motley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Pediatrics
    2200 Executive Dr Ste D, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 826-6889

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asthma
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 15, 2018
    My children have been under Doctor Motley care for almost 12 years. My children were please with the doctor and office staff. Doctor Motley is very knowledgeable and concerned about the children health and wellness. I have zero complaints and have been so please with her and her office staff.
    Chiquita in Hampton, VA — Aug 15, 2018
    About Dr. Vickie Motley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326069865
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vickie Motley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Motley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

