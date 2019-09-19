Dr. Chodha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD
Overview of Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD
Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Dr. Chodha's Office Locations
- 1 1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 315-3717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is super nice! He handled my distress and was able to relieve m lying families worries. He gets so happy when your making progress. Def recommend this doc!
About Dr. Vicky Chodha, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- Male
- 1366884751
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
