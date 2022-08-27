Overview of Dr. Vicky Pai, MD

Dr. Vicky Pai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Pai works at Foothill Eye Medical Group in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.