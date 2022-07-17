Overview

Dr. Vicky Savas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Savas works at Vicky Savas MD in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.