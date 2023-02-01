Dr. Abraham III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD
Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham III works at
Dr. Abraham III's Office Locations
Coastal Urology PLLC1099 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Took excellent care of me to start and will do the same for the present situation. Willing to move to Wilmington from out of state if need be.
About Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|Duke University Medical Center
- Boston U/Univ Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
