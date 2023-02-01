Overview of Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD

Dr. Victor Abraham III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham III works at Coastal Urology PLLC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.