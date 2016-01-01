Dr. Adorno Febles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD
Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Adorno Febles' Office Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6193
550 1 Avenue Nyu Langone Med Ctr, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6193
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Victor Adorno Febles, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1285052811
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
