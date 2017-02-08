Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajluni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD
Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. Ajluni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ajluni's Office Locations
-
1
Wayne State Univ. Physician Group16836 NEWBURGH RD, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-4220
-
2
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-2836
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajluni?
I have been supported by Dr. Ajluni throughout several years of treatment. He listens and he gives me hope and educates me about my medicines.
About Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386681989
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajluni has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajluni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajluni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajluni works at
Dr. Ajluni has seen patients for Psychiatric Medication Therapy, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajluni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajluni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajluni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajluni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajluni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.