Overview of Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD

Dr. Victor Ajluni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.



Dr. Ajluni works at Univ Phys Group Departmnt/Psych in Livonia, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.