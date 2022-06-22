Overview of Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD

Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Antonacci works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.