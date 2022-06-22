Dr. Antonacci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD
Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beloit Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Antonacci works at
Dr. Antonacci's Office Locations
-
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beloit Memorial Hospital
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health First Health Plans
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonacci?
Best wishes for your retirement, you will be missed but we hope you enjoy your family time. You have earned it.
About Dr. Victor Antonacci, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306813506
Education & Certifications
- Otto E. Aufranc Fellow In Total Joint Reconstruction and Revision Arthroplasty, The New England Baptist Hospital 1986
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonacci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonacci works at
Dr. Antonacci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonacci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonacci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonacci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonacci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonacci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.