Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD
Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo's Office Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740286640
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- University Pr
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arroyo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arroyo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.