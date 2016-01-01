Overview of Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD

Dr. Victor Arroyo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Arroyo works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.