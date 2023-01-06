Dr. Victor Barnica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Barnica, MD
Dr. Victor Barnica, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Upaep and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
General Surgery Associates2530 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6400
- Memorial Medical Center
Excellent. He addressed my condition. He listened, explained things, He explained what his plan was for me ( surgery) . I felt that he was knowledgeable and aggressive in his approach. I had no problem getting an appointment . Staff was excellent. I would definitely recommend him.
- SIU School of Medicine
- Mercy Catholic Mc
- Upaep
Dr. Barnica works at
