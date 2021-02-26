Dr. Victor Bernet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Bernet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Bernet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Bernet works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernet?
Dr. Bernet is great. He is very skilled, knowledgeable, and confident but not afraid to ask others for their opinion. He knows when to be professional and when to joke around. All around, great doctor.
About Dr. Victor Bernet, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851486336
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army MC
- Tripler Army MC
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernet works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.