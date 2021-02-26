See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Victor Bernet, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victor Bernet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Bernet works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Bernet is great. He is very skilled, knowledgeable, and confident but not afraid to ask others for their opinion. He knows when to be professional and when to joke around. All around, great doctor.
    Zack T. — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Bernet, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851486336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army MC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tripler Army MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

