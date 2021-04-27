See All Neurologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Victor Biton, MD

Neurology
3.8 (24)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Biton, MD

Dr. Victor Biton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent North, Helena Regional Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Biton works at Arkansas Epilepsy Program P A in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Biton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Epilepsy Program P A
    2 Lile Ct Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent North
  • Helena Regional Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 27, 2021
    He's THE best doctor there is!
    Karen Redd — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Victor Biton, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124084124
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Biton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biton works at Arkansas Epilepsy Program P A in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Biton’s profile.

    Dr. Biton has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Biton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

