Dr. Biton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Biton, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Biton, MD
Dr. Victor Biton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent North, Helena Regional Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Biton works at
Dr. Biton's Office Locations
Arkansas Epilepsy Program P A2 Lile Ct Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0705
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent North
- Helena Regional Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's THE best doctor there is!
About Dr. Victor Biton, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124084124
Education & Certifications
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biton has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Biton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.