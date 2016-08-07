See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alabaster, AL
Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (15)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD

Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University.

Dr. Bonuel works at American Family Care in Alabaster, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL, North Las Vegas, NV, Henderson, NV and Oxford, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonuel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Family Care Inc.
    120 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 605-0495
  2. 2
    American Family Care - Gardendale
    919 Odum Rd, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 631-6834
  3. 3
    Healthcare Partners Med Grp-3960 W Craig
    3960 W Craig Rd Ste 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Siena
    2825 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 617-1227
  5. 5
    American Family Care - Oxford
    30 Holmes Dr, Oxford, AL 36203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 403-8902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2016
    I have the pleasure of having Dr Bonuel as my PCP, what an amazing person to be blessed with. As a Veteran and receiving my healthcare through the VA, it is all true about the VA they do hire the very best for Us. Chuck
    Chuck in Eugene, OR — Aug 07, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD
    About Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801869862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Woodhull Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Far Eastern University
    Medical Education

