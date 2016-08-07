Dr. Bonuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD
Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University.
Dr. Bonuel works at
Dr. Bonuel's Office Locations
American Family Care Inc.120 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 605-0495
American Family Care - Gardendale919 Odum Rd, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-6834
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-3960 W Craig3960 W Craig Rd Ste 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions
Siena2825 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 617-1227
American Family Care - Oxford30 Holmes Dr, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (205) 403-8902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have the pleasure of having Dr Bonuel as my PCP, what an amazing person to be blessed with. As a Veteran and receiving my healthcare through the VA, it is all true about the VA they do hire the very best for Us. Chuck
About Dr. Victor Bonuel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801869862
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Hospital
- Far Eastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonuel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonuel speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.